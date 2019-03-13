Share:

ISLAMABAD-The earmarking of landfill site for capital city has been put on back burner, as the planning wing of Capital Development Authority is reluctant to give its acquired land for the purpose.

According to sources, the CDA board was informed on Wednesday that after a comprehensive survey on the request of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), they failed to find a suitable place to earmark it as sanitary landfill site.

The board was informed further that no acquired land was feasible for landfill site due to compatibility of land uses of adjacent areas and prevailing risk of environmental hazard.

Though, the cash-strapped MCI is mandated for development of landfill site according to LG Act, 2015 but it was eying on CDA for the purpose, as it owns thousands of acres land in Islamabad. MCI had also requested CDA to earmark a piece of land measuring 25 acres for development of landfill site to dispose of the solid waste.

Instead of giving the required land for the purpose, the planning wing raised questions about capabilities of MCI and suggested to engage services of professionals first, as the disposal of solid waste is a highly professional matter.

The planning wing of CDA purposed a site originally belonging government of Punjab in the foothills of Margallah near Nicholson’s Monument for landfill site and advised MCI to contact Punjab government in this regard.

Sources inside the CDA however said that besides categorical input by the planning wing, the matter was deferred by Capital Development Authority board and no final decision had been made so far.

When contacted, the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed accepted that there was no suitable piece of land for landfill site in acquired land pockets, as the same existed within the settlements.

“There was no formal summary regarding landfill site on agenda but it was just an information shared by the planning wing”, he clarified, adding: “I have directed the concerned formation to earmark the land for sanitary landfill site within two weeks.”

On the other side, senior officers of MCI were of the view that it was a commitment of CDA to provide a new landfill site to us as the existing one in I-12 had reached its level.

Mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Ansar Aziz while responding on the issue said that the landfill site was need of city and if CDA will refuse to give us the land, then we will write to the federal government as we do not have enough resources to purchase the land.

Meanwhile, the board has also given the approval for the auction of its 39 residential and 41 commercial plots in different residential sectors of Islamabad.

However, sources in the CDA’s estate wing said that they were expecting overwhelming response from investors in their residential plots while they did not pin high hopes on commercial plots due to prevailing uncertainty in the real estate market.