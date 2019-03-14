Share:

New York - China once again placed a technical hold on a proposal in the UN Security Council to ban Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar late Wednesday. This is the fourth time China has blocked India’s bid to designate Azhar as a terrorist in the UNSC.

Earlier yesterday, China hinted that it may again block the move, stating that “the solution that is acceptable to all sides” is conducive to resolve the issue.

On Tuesday, New Delhi intensified its diplomatic engagement in New York, Washington and Beijing among other world capitals but it failed to convince China.

“We are disappointed by this outcome. This has prevented action against the leader of JeM,” India responded.