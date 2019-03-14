Share:

Bank AL-Habib has 720 branches

Karachi (PR): Bank AL Habib Current Plus Account is a current account that meets all business and individual needs. The Account with no minimum balance requirement, offers various free facilities including Personalized Cheque Book, Pay Orders (Banker’s Cheques), ATM / Debit Card, Internet Banking& Online Banking at any Bank AL Habib Branch in Pakistan. This account also provides SMS Alert facility.

At present, Bank AL Habib has a network of more than 720 branches & sub-branches in 270 cities including offshore branches in Bahrain, Malaysia, Seychelles and the Karachi Export Processing Zone. The Bank also has Representative Offices in Dubai (UAE), Istanbul (Turkey), Beijing (China) & Nairobi (Kenya).

8th BNU Bestival today

Lahore (PR): Beaconhouse National University will host its 8th Bestival. The four day festival is a multi-category event that invites students from all over Pakistan to spend four days in a fun environment coupled with learning experiences from various market leaders in the form of workshops and sessions.

Bestival comprises of 30+ competitions which belong to the categories of Performing Arts, Literature, Media and Sports. On the first day of the event a Fashion Show will be held which is being sponsored by ‘By The Way’. On the second day renowned Qawwal Asif Ali Santoo and Alhamra Unplugged will be performing on the Sufi Night along with performances from BNU Music Society. On the third day, Josh the Band will be performing on the concert. On the fourth day, awards will be distributed between the winners of the competitions.

Pre-orders for new Huawei

Lahore (PR): Huawei has begun accepting pre-orders for yet another variant of the bestselling Huawei Y Series 2019. The HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 comes with an elegant twist – a faux leather back that is a first for smartphones in the market. The premium-looking HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 comes with a 6.09-inch Dewdrop HD+ display and promises an entry-level experience like no other.

Huawei kick-started this yearbyfully reimagining its Y Series 2019. At first, the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 was revealed with a spectacular display and long-lasting battery that went on to sell more than 10,000 units in its first week. This time, the HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 is here to capture the imagination of trendy youngsters – with anAmber Brown faux leather back that adds a distinct character to anyone’s personality. Other than that, the exquisite Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colours come with classic star-like finish.