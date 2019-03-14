Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints Black and FG Polo Team/Master Paints carved out easy wins in the Capital Smart City Polo Cup 2019 matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints Black outsmarted BBJ Pipes by 8-4½. Sufi M Amir emerged as hero of the day from Master Paints Black as he hammered a hat-trick while his teammates Raja Temur Nadeem and Ahmed Ali Tiwana contributed with a brace and Sufi M Haroon with a goal. From the losing side, Ahmed Bilal Riaz, Ahmed Zubair Butt and Ahmad Nawaz Tiwana struck one goal apiece.

BBJ opened the scoring with a field goal to take 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Master Paints Black slammed in an equalizer to finish the chukker at 1-1. Master Paints Black came strongly in the second chukker and fully dominated it by hammering a hat-trick to take 4-1 lead. BBJ Pipes though showed some resistance in the third chukker by hitting a field goal to reduce the margin to 4-2 yet Master Paints Black prevailed again by smashing in two back-to-back goals to enhance their lead to 6-2.

The fourth and last chukker was identical to the third one, as once again BBJ Pipes scored one to make it 6-3 and Master Paints Black then converted two goals to take 8-3 lead. With one and a half goal handicap for BBJ Pipes, Master Paints Black won the match by 8-4½.

In the second match of the day, FG Polo Team/Master Paints outclassed DCC/Artema Medical by 8-1½. Hissam Ali Hyder was star of the day as he slammed fabulous five goals for FG/Master Paints while Abbas Mukhtar struck the remaining one. Bilal Haye scored the only goal from the losing side.

FG Polo Team dominated the match right from the word go as first they pumped in a hat-trick in the first chukker while they added three more goals in the second chukker to take a healthy 6-0 lead. The only goal came from DCC/Artema Medical in the third chukker to make it 6-1 while FG Polo Team/Master Paints banged in two more goals in the fourth and last chukker to win the match by 8-1½.