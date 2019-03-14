Share:

European Union's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia has appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

During his meeting with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in Islamabad on Thursday, he said an opportunity is available today that must not be missed at any cost.

The Foreign Secretary reiterated Pakistan's continued commitment to peace in the region and a peaceful neighborhood.

She underlined that peace and stability in Afghanistan was crucial for Pakistan. She emphasized that Pakistan had facilitated talks between the US and Taliban in good faith and as part of shared responsibility. She expressed the hope that these talks would lead to intra-Afghan dialogue.

Tehmina appreciated the positive role of EU in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of working with the EU for peace and development in Afghanistan.