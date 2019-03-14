Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says dispensation of justice is of vital importance for achieving the goal of fast-paced development of the country.

Addressing the ceremony of District Bar Association in Islamabad on Thursday, he said, until a common man will not realize that the system of justice is not class based, progress is not possible. He said reforms in the judicial system are also very necessary for betterment of the economy.

The Information Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only person, who can steer the country out of crisis. He said we have to ponder over the steps as to how we can take Pakistan economically forward.

He said under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan the revolution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the revolution of middle class. He said no compromise will be made on accountability.

The Information Minister also appreciated the role of law fraternity in war against terrorism.