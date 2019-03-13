Share:

RAWALPINDI-Four persons were killed and two others injured in separate incidents in different parts of the city on Wednesday.

According to police and Rescue 1122, a man was shot dead by another man after a brawl took place between them near Khana-e-Farhang Iran, the limits of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad. The deceased was identified as Saqib, whose body was moved to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for autopsy while the killer managed to escape from the crime scene on a motorcycle.

However, there were some unconfirmed reports that Saqib was shot dead by a robber during a robbery bid upon showing resistance.

A police spokesman told media that Saqib was murdered by a man after both wrestled with each other on some dispute. He added that police obtained CCTV footage of the crime scene to identify the killer. A murder case was registered against the killer under section 302 of PPC with PS Sadiqabad while further investigation was on, he said.

In the second incident, two young men were slaughtered with blunt knife by unidentified assailants who threw their bodies in a deserted plot at Dhoke Lakhan on Chakri Road, sources said.

Police recovered the bodies after locals alerted the Rescue 15 and shifted them to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem.

The reason behind the double murder was yet to be known.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Circle Rai Mazhar, when contacted, confirmed double murder case. He said investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) were probing the blind double murder case. He said that torture signs were found on bodies of the deceased.

The SP added that the police were probing the case through different angles and the killers would be held soon. Identities of the deceased could not be ascertained so far, he said.

Separately, a mason was killed after a wall he was building fell on him at Sadiq Shaheed Chowk on Kallar Road.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospital for autopsy where the deceased was identified as Shabbir, 58, resident of Rawat.

Similarly, an armed clash occurred between two groups over monetary issue at Ashiyana Centre on Murree Road leaving two persons injured critically. Rescue 1122 moved the victims to Holy Family Hospital where they were identified as Muhammad Akram and Gulfam. Police also inspected the crime scene and collected evidences. Till filing of this report, police were investigating the case.

Meanwhile, CPO Abbas Ahsan transferred and posted 4 SHOs in the district in order to tackle the swift increase in street crimes. The CPO suspended SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Inspector Tariq Masood Khan and posted Inspector Zaheer Butt as new SHO.

Inspector Basharat Abbasi, who was serving as SHO PS Murree, replaced Zaheer Butt as new SHO PS Kallar Syedan.

Similarly, Ahsan Kiani was posted as SHO PS Banni whereas Inspector Kashid Riaz Khan was transferred from Security Duty Katcheri and appointed as SHO PS Murree.

On the other hand, Collector of Customs, Model Customs Collectorate, Islamabad, seized narcotics from a vehicle.

According to details, Collectorate of Customs MCCI Seema Raza Bokhari received information that narcotics would be smuggled from KP to Punjab by a vehicle. Collector of Customs directed Additional Collector Customs, who immediately constituted a special team in supervision of the Assistant Collector Anti-Smuggling to start surveillance of different routes. The suspected vehicle was signalled to stop at Chorangi No26 by the Customs staff but the driver fled away. The vehicle was chased. The driver left the car at Kashmir Society’s parking, from where the vehicle was taken into custody and after search 480 kilograms of chars and 10kgs of opium were recovered from it. Both the vehicle and the narcotics have been taken into custody.FIR has been lodged and further investigation in the case is under progress.