ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24-karat gold Wednesday witnessed increase by Rs300 in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and traded at the rate of Rs68,300 against the Rs68,000 on last day.

The rates of 10 grams gold was also increased by Rs255 after which it was traded at Rs 58, 555 against 58,300.

According to the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 22-karat gold also increased by Rs 300 and traded at Rs 68,100 and that of 10 grams gold at Rs58,385.

According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 500 and traded at Rs69, 300 against Rs68, 800 per tola on last day. The price of 10 grams gold was also increased by Rs 429 and traded at Rs 59,414 against Rs 58, 985 on last day. The price of silver remains unchanged and traded at Rs 870 per tola and that of 10 grams at Rs745.88

In the international market, the price of gold increased by US $12 and traded at US $1308 against US $1296 of last day.