Share:

Karachi : The three member delegation of the Samsung Electronics Pakistan headed by its Managing Director Yong II Chang along with Director Hosoon Choi and head of the company’s mobile business division Umar Ghuman called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor’s House here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the governor said that the present government is open for FDIs and will facilitate foreign investors as well. He also offered that the government would also provide space for establishing manufacturing unit of Samsung in Special Economic Zone and Tax rebate would also be available for FDIs.

He said that vision of the present government is to make a favourable environment for foreign investment and in this context all possible measures are being taken to ensure ease of doing business environment.

Earlier, Yong Chang, head of the delegation, expressed his interest in setting up Samsung Mobile Manufacturing Unit in Pakistan. He also informed Governor Sindh that Samsung wanted to increase its mobile business in Pakistan, they would also considered various options in this regards.

He added, ‘Samsung has already set up its manufacturing units in China, Bangladesh and other countries too.

He told that Samsung has almost 38% share of mobile market in Pakistan.