MIRPURKHAS - IG Sindh police Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the burial of the body of a teenage girl of Karachi without completion of medico-legal formalities after her recovery from West Jamrao Canal two days back.

Police sources told this correspondent that IG Sindh has directed the DIG Mirpurkhas and SSP Mirpurkhas to ensure post-mortem by exhuming the girl’s body. SHO Old Mirpur Dawood Dero, implementing the directives has deployed various police jawans at her grave in the local graveyard in Khaan police station while he has also submitted an application in the district and sessions court Mirpurkhas requesting the court for issuance of official permission of exhuming her body to ensure for post-mortem.

SHO has also left Mirpurkhas for Karachi for recording the statements of her heirs.

According to police sources, Bibi Marri, 18, a 10th class student and resident of Gadap Karachi, had come here to meet her relatives in the limit of Khaan police station. She had died after falling into West Jamrao Canal.