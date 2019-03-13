Share:

Recently, the grim ties between India and Pakistan have taken a bitter turn and caused massive influences over the inhabitants of both countries. Lately, India put a ban on importing vegetables to Pakistan, such as tomatoes, potatoes etc., which they had been importing for several years. Actually, we are thoroughly dependent upon the import vegetables from India.

The average yield of tomatoes in Pakistan from 2016 to 2017 was about 95.15 percent, which seems quite low. If the import of vegetables does not come about, there will be a little increase. Moreover, Import of vegetables did not only profit Indian peasants but also enabled the residents of Pakistan to purchase them at an adequate price. Recent reports from India modify this fact because the rapidly dispersing virus of NIPA has caused a toxic disease in tomatoes and potatoes, which has reduced the product quality as compared to earlier. Reduction of yield deprives farmers and vegetable suppliers from fulfilling the need of their own citizens. India has banned import of vegetables for three years not only to Pakistan, but also to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain etc.

On the other hand, Pakistan itself, irrespective of being an agro-productive land, remains deprived of cultivation of extreme necessities, owing to the lack of facilitation to farmers of new technical machinery required in the agricultural sector. Our agro-productivity, regardless of having fertile land, is too insufficient, and thus our need of vegetables is mostly dependent upon India.

Most appreciably, recently, the CM of Punjab Usman Buzdar extended some serious efforts upon agriculture, and announced 2 billion rupees to facilitate farmers with various useful machinery so as to enhance the agricultural yield properly. Such admirable deeds are actually needed in order to abolish the dependency, and improve our own productivity. Hence, greater attention is required to be directed towards this issue.

ALTAZ SHEER,

Lahore, March 1.