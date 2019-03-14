Share:

An Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) court is expected to announce the verdict on the 2007 Samjhota Express blast case on Thursday.

Earlier, the court on Monday had reserved its decision on the case and adjourned the hearing following the plea of a Pakistani woman to have her statement recorded.

In February 2007, alleged Hindu extremists had bombed the Samjhauta Express, killing 68 people, 42 of whom were Pakistanis. The train was near Panipat and was heading towards Lahore from New Delhi when it was attacked.