Share:

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the decision has been made to hold international investment conference in provincial metropolis during next month in which investors, business community and diplomates from the world will participate.

New avenues of investment will be opened through this investment conference. Provincial Minister said this while presiding over a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat, here. The meeting gave final shape to the arrangements for holding this international business conference. Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister said that holding of this international business conference in Lahore is a good omen and coordinated work would be needed to all concerned departments in this regard. He said that this conference will helpful to enhance investment in the province.

He said that Punjab Pavilion will be set up in this business conference Expo Center and stalls of Industries and affiliated institutions will also be exhibited in business conference. Provincial Minister said that Punjab will become the hub of investment in Pakistan and local and foreign investment is coming rapidly.

He said that large number of investors are investing in Punjab due to investment friendly policies of Punjab government and government is providing all out facilities to the investors under one roof. Additional Chief Secretary said that all concerned department would discharge their responsibilities to make this conference successful. Chief Executive Officer Punjab Investment Board, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation and concerned authorities attended the meeting.