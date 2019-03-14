Share:

ISTANBUL (AA) - Turkish metropolis Istanbul will host the World Congress of Gastroenterology 2019 in September, a joint statement announced on Wednesday. The event will gather more than 3,000 participants and over 100 companies between Sept.

21-24 at Istanbul Congress Center, heads of Turkish Society of Gastroenterology Serhat Bor and World Gastroenterology Organization Cihan Yurdaydin said in a joint statement.

Over 30 symposiums and special events, including eight pro/con sessions and women in gastroenterology session, will be held as part of the congress. Simultaneous translation in Russian will be offered to participants during the event.

For the first time in the 2019 congress, start-up firms will set “innovation villages” and introduce their brand new products to participants.

Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines will also provide 5 to 20 percent discount for participants who prefer buying their tickets from the airline.