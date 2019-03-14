Share:

KARACHI - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Sindh Vice President Qari Muhammad Usman rejected the new policy of the government for seminaries, saying that Madrasas are citadels of peace and would continue educating people till the Day of Judgement.

Addressing a ceremony here, the JUI-F leader said that Pakistan was founded on Islam, and leadership of this country had formed an Islamic constitution after huge struggle. He was of the view that the JUI-F would never accept new policy for seminaries.

The JUI-F leader also spoke about Aurat March carried out on the World Women’s Day, saying that the participants had breached sanctity of Islam. He demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of “expression of vulgarity” held on March 8, in Karachi and Islamabad.

Earlier, Wifaqul Madaris Pakistan (WMP) condemned the government actions against the seminaries and demanded to halt taking over seminaries by the Auqaf departments countrywide.

Speaking at a press conference held at Karachi Press Club, e chief of Wifaqul Madaris Pakistan Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri said that all seminaries under their ambit respect constitution of the country and follow it in letter and spirit.

He said that the government is unable to run these seminaries properly as it had failed in past to run model seminaries in the country by spending millions from national exchequer.

Thousands of people are associated with seminaries and we do not receive a single penny from government, he said and added that not only the confidence of people on these seminaries is increasing day by day but the enrolment in them have also increased manifold. Outlining the decisions taken by the seminaries board meeting held earlier in the day, the Wifaq ul Madaris chief said that the government should immediately withdraw notices to seminaries for their handover to the auqaf departments countrywide. “This decision is taken under the pressure of external forces and should be withdrawn immediately,”he said.

He further said that after consultations with their legal experts, they would also move higher courts over the matter.

He further announced a meeting of five boards of the seminaries belonging to different sects would be convened soon and a joint strategy would be devised against these government decisions. “If our demands will not be met before this meeting then we will be forced to come on streets,” he said and further demanded that the government should also refrain from harassing the clerics as it could further the agenda of enemy that has again and again attacked the integrity of the country.

He further demanded the chief of army staff and the Prime Minster Imran Khan to take notice of such actions. He also demanded immediately withdraw charity act implemented in Punjab and KPK and demanded to form a joint forum of seminaries and government functionaries to resolve the issues amicably.