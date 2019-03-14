Share:

LAHORE - Business community has sought help of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) against raids on business premises on the name of tax audit.

A delegation of Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate on Wednesday informed LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal that officials of Federal Board of Revenue were conducting raids at various business houses without prior notices and spreading harassment.

Chairman Lahore Township Industries Association (LTIA) Khurram Ilyas was leading the delegation while Senior Vice Chairman LTIA Hafiz Imran, Vice Chairperson Ms Mehwish, Iqbal Baig Chughtai, Sheikh Muhammad Ayub, Amjad Ali Jawa and a large number of industrialists spoke on the occasion. They said that such anti-business measures of the tax department were hampering business growth. They demanded withdrawal of discretionary powers of tax officials as current scenario was not suitable for the government to meet revenue target.