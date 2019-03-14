Share:

SHIKARPUR : A man shot dead his daughter and her alleged paramour for having illicit relations at village “Ghar Punhja” next to Ghari Yasin Town on Wednesday.

According to Golo Daro police SHO Qurban Khakhrani, Ali Bakhsh Brohi with the help of his relatives gunned down his daughter identified as Noorzadi, 18, and her alleged paramour identified as Anwar Ali Pahore, with a shotgun at agricultural land and escaped.

On information, the police reached the spot and moved the bodies to Taluka Headquarters Hospital Ghari Yasin for autopsy. Later, the bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The police have also registered an FIR [06/2019] and succeeded in arresting main suspect Ali Bakhsh Brohi. Raids were being conducted for the arrest of his accomplices.