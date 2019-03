Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Naqash helped Essco Club thrash Punjab Club by 8 wickets in Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Tournament 2018-19 match played here at Marghazar Ground on Wednesday.

Batting first, Punjab could score 189-9 in 40 overs. Sarmad Bhatti and Moeez scored 29 runs each. Ghaffar Hussian captured 3-37 while Ali Salman and Osama got 2 wickets apiece. Thanks to unbeaten 64 by Naqash, Essco achieved the target in just 28 overs losing 2 wickets. Opener Ali Imran Zaidai made 46 and Rizwan 40.

In another match at Diamond Ground, XI Stars hammered Lucky Star by 94 runs. XI Stars posted 254-8 in 40 overs with Shehryar Afaqi smashing 111 and Faizan Riaz 65. Naveed and Wajid bagged 3 wickets each. In reply, Lucky Star were bundled out for 160 in 39.1 overs. Basit made 39, Naseer Ullah 31 and Hamza 29. Zesshan grabbed 3-16 and Asad 3-25.