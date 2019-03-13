Share:

LAHORE - A meeting for Pakistan Resolution Day celebration was held at Alhamra Art Centre on Wednesday. Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan while charring the meeting said that 23rd March will be celebrated in a very high spirit. The meeting decided to hold a music programme based on national and patriotic songs and photographic exhibition on Pakistan movement and portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It also decided to stage plays, “AinakWala Jin” and “Alladin Jadu Ka Chiragh” and a puppet show. Ather said that Pakistan Day holds a prominent historical place in country’s political history.