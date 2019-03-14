Share:

MIRPURKHAS: Paramedics at Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital continued their strike on third consecutive day (Wednesday), and none of them came to the hospital to perform duty.

The paramedics of the civil hospital have been protesting against the alleged ill-treatment of a surgeon and his subordinate medical staff under the banner of joint action committee of Pakistan Paramedical Staff Association.

Various paramedical staff leaders have been issued show cause notices and some of them relieved from their duties by civil surgeon Dr Akram Sultan.

Thousands of patients daily come to the civil hospital for getting treatment through OPD of the civil hospital were severally affecting owing to the protest of the paramedical staff.

It may recalled that efforts of district administration to end their strike or boycott were failed when civil surgeon refused to accept the demands of the paramedical staff and added that he would not be blackmailed by the paramedical staff.

Sources said that leaders of paramedical staff after failing to pressurise the civil surgeon to accept their demands had approached MNA Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpure for his support to their protest.