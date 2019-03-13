Share:

“You cannot continue to victimize someone

else just because you yourself were a victim

once—there has to be a limit.”

–Edward Said

14th March 1978 saw the beginning of the week long 1978 South Lebanon Conflict, where the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) invaded and occupied southern Lebanon in what they named Operation Litani. This was part of the larger Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Palestinian groups such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLO) having established a presence in Lebanon.

The operation was undertaken in direct retaliation to the “Coastal Road massacre” that involved the hijacking of an Israeli bus and the killing of 38 civilians by Fatah, a PLO faction. Operation Litani, in contrast, resulted in the deaths of 1,100 to 2,000 Lebanese and Palestinians, and 20 Israelis. It also forced the displacement of up to 250,000 within Lebanon.

In response to this invasion, the United Nations Security Council passed Resolution 425 and 426, and called for withdrawal of Israeli forces. The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was hence established to oversee the peacemaking process.