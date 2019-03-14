Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has barred Punjab governor from signing the summary seeking raise in the salaries of MPAs, ministers and chief minister.

He has also directed to recall Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the House.

Imran Khan has ordered to review the decision granting lifetime incentives to the chief minister while restricting it to a period of three months.

The premier has termed the decision of providing residence to the chief minister for lifetime ‘incorrect’.

Following the directions, it was decided to exclude the clause pertaining to the provision of incentives to the chief minister. The clause will be ruled out by legal means through an amendment.

The provincial government has also admitted that the clause was irrelevant and have agreed to eliminate it.

Earlier, the premier expressed dismay over the increase in salaries of MPAs, ministers and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar of the Punjab Assembly.

“I am extremely disappointed by the decision of Punjab Assembly to raise pays and privileges of MPAs, Ministers and the Chief Minister. Once prosperity returns to Pakistan such a move could be justified, but now, when we do not have resources to provide basic amenities to all our people, this is untenable,” Imran tweeted.

I am extremely disappointed by decision of Punjab Assembly to raise pays & privileges of MPAs, Ministers & esp CM. Once prosperity returns to Pak such a move cld be justified, but now, when we do not have resources to provide basic amenities to all our people, this is untenable

Yesterday, the Punjab Assembly approved a private bill seeking raise in the salaries and privileges of Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) within just 24 hours. The bill was presented in the House after receiving consent from the standing committee.

Following the legislation, MPA’s salary and incentives have been increased from Rs83000 to Rs200,000 per month whereas the Punjab chief minister will draw Rs350,000 per month.

The basic salary has been raised from Rs18,000 to Rs80,000 per month, daily allowance from Rs1000 to Rs4000 per month and house rent from Rs29,000 to Rs50,000 per month.

Besides this, the bill has fixed utility allowance from Rs6000 to Rs20,000 per month and hospitality allowance from Rs10,000 to Rs20,000 per month.

The salaries of the members of the Punjab Assembly and ministers raised by the provincial assembly exceed the pays of their counterparts in all the provinces and at the federal level.

The unanimously-passed legislation was tabled by treasury’s Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena on Tuesday. NNI