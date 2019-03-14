Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Bajaur and Mohmand districts on Friday.

According to schedule, the Prime Minister will address tribal elders at Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur district, where he will also plant a sapling.

The prime minister will inaugurate the newly constructed Cadet college at Ghalanai, the headquarters of Mohmand district. He will also address tribal elders of Mohmand.

Imran Khan is expected to announce a number of development projects for both the districts.

This will be the first-ever visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the two districts after their merger in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in May last year.