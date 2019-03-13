Share:

ISLAMABAD-Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has directed all police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their respective areas on the occasion of March 23 Pakistan Day Parade of the armed forces.

Presiding over a high-level meeting which was attended by DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Headquarters) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, SSP (CTF) Syed Amin Bukhari, SSP (Security) Suleman, SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq, SSP (ITP) Farrukh Rasheed, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul and Additional SP Hasam Bin Iqbal, the IGP made clear instructions that no shortcoming in the security arrangements would be tolerated.

During the meeting, the IGP directed that intelligence-based operations should continue in the premises of Parade Avenue in particular, while the rest of outermost cordon areas in general.

Hotels, motels, rest houses and madaris must be checked out on daily basis. In this regard, DIG (Security) and DIG (Operations) have already been directed to review overall security plan for the upcoming event, according to the officials. As per directions of IGP Islamabad, security survey has been completed and further efforts are underway to plug any loopholes in order to make it foolproof.

The officials said that IGP Islamabad has given explicit directions to DIG (Operations) for strict crackdown against kite flying in the backdrop of forthcoming Pakistan Day Parade. Moreover, he has directed DIG (Operations) to initiate crackdown against drug and land mafia afresh.

At the same time, the IGP directed SSP ITP to facilitate general public on or before the mega event. The IGP also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the authorities for making this grand event a success.

Meanwhile, CIA of Islamabad police arrested 8 criminals including 4 women and recovered 8 snatched mobile phones, gold ornaments, bike and pistols from them, a police spokesman said. The especially-constituted police teams busted two gangs comprising eight criminals and recovered valuables from them. The gangs used to barge into houses after portraying themselves as sweepers and commit robbery at gun point.

The gangsters were identified as Ajmal Khan, Arzman Shah,Tanzeel Ahmed, Nazim, Salaha Bibi, Chanda Bibi, Farzana and Rehana. Four separate cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.