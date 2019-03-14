Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Syed Awais Qadir Shah stressed the need for a vigilance and implementation force to ensure implementation of rules and maintain check and balance.

Replying to lawmakers’ queries during the Question Hour, Awais decried shortage of resources to bind the transporters and other authorities to implementation of the rules and said that other departments have their own force but the transport department heavily rely on police. “Unfortunately, our police is not willing to do some good work. I had sought the services of Mobile Vehicle Inspectors for checking fitness of public buses but they did not turn up. There are some good police officers as well but all five fingers are not equal,” the minister regretted.

He was of the view that he had asked the chief minister to form a special vigilance and implementation force of the transport department so that they could maintain check and balance.

Informing the house about three terminals of the Sindh Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) that have been encroached by the private persons, the minister said that Garden Road, Karachi terminal was occupied by private bus operators, Sukkur’s Shikarpur Road terminal was encroached by private taxi operators whereas the terminal of Khairpur was also in the position of private taxi operators. “Terminals were used by SRTC to provide public transport facilities to the local population. After closure of SRTC in 1999, private operators replaced it. District Administration and District Police have been requested for vacation of the transport properties from private encroachers,” he added.

DELAY IN KCR REVIVAL

The Transport Minister held the federal government responsible for delay in revival of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), saying that the latter was busy only in lip servicing. “The PTI-led federal government is least bothered in the project and uses it just for its political gaining,” he said and the KCR revival was deliberately delayed by the federal government. Awais added that as per PC-I the estimated cost of the KCR revival was around 20,700 million but the same would be definitely be increased after dollars’ hike.

When asked about the measures to remove encroachment from the KCR’s track, the Minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial government had initiated anti-encroachment drive during the previous tenure but the same was halted by the Pakistan Railways.