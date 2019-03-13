Share:

72 ‘mules’ arrested in 72 hours

Lahore - Police in continuation of its crackdown against drug peddlers in the city arrested 72 dealers during the last three days, officials said on Wednesday. Lahore DIG (Operations) Waqas Nazir directed his teams to initiate operations against criminals particularly peddlers.. According to a police spokesman, City division police registered 14 cases, Cantonment division 14; Civil Lines division 10, Sadar division 15, Iqbal Town division 8 and Model Town division registered 11 FIRs.

Health minister chairs meeting

LAHORE- Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review health reforms roadmap. Special Secretary Mudasar Riaz, Director General Health Services Dr Munir Ahmad, Fatima Sheikh and Dr Asim Altaf attended the meeting. The minister said that Rs8 billion has been allocated for upgrading the rural and basic health centers in eight districts.

Police launch app to trace phones

LAHORE- City police in collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board has developed an application which would be used for tracing and recovering stolen and snatched cell phones. According to police, “e-Gadget Monitoring System” is a multi-feature app which would be available on android and iOS Stores and all mobile phone dealers would be bound to upload data of all purchased phones along with picture of the customer.

Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir said, “e-Gadget Monitoring System is launched in Lahore as a pilot project and would be used in other parts of the Punjab after analysing the ratio of success of this app. The city police chief stated this while addressing the introductory meeting of the e-gadget app.

On this occasion, DIG (Investigation) Dr Inam Waheed briefed the media and traders about working and usefulness of the app. “e-Gadget Monitoring System is equipped with the brilliant features as an immediate alert would be generated to the police control room on any possible selling of a snatched or stolen cell phone” said Dr Inam. He also hoped that with the use of this app substantial reduction in mobile phone related crimes is expected.

SSP (CRO) Ehsan Saif Ullah said that shopkeepers would enter IMEI number of each cell phone and the app would verify that if any FIR is registered or not. On finding any FIR the app would generate an alert and immediate action would be taken against the culprit. “Shopkeeper would be considered as innocent if they properly feed the data on E-Gadget Monitoring System,” he assured.

The CCPO appreciated the efforts of Investigation Wing of Lahore Police for developing such a good app for security of public and traders. “There was no online data about sale and purchase of cell phones available in the past but now Lahore Police has taken a lead in technology based policing,” said BA Nasir. He also directed that awareness drive regarding the mobile app should be initiated for better service delivery.