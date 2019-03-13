Share:

BEIJING- Researchers have developed a type of flexible solar cell with high efficiency, according to China Science Daily on Wednesday.

The perovskite solar cells have high efficiency, low cost and a simple manufacturing process. “The current wearable devices are comparatively heavy,” Wu Zhaoxin, professor of Xi’an Jiaotong University, told the paper.

The flexible perovskite solar cells are the same size as business cards, and can be unfolded into the shape of A4-sized paper.

The ultra-thin and light flexible solar cells can be used in aerospace industry, drones, upper air detection equipment and electronics, the paper said.

“Crystalline silicon solar cells and flexible perovskite solar cells might become the development direction in the field of solar cells,” Wu said.