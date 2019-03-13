Share:

ISLAMABAD-Lack of pedestrian bridges at Kashmir Highway has made the road unsafe for people who visit weekly bazaar of Peshawar Morr, putting their lives in danger while crossing the busiest road of the capital. The Kashmir Highway starts from Islamabad Motorway Interchange and runs through the city.

At present, no overhead bridge has been constructed on the 7-kilometre-long stretch of the Metro Bus extension and the pedestrians can be seen crossing the road on foot, endangering their lives and limbs.

Haider Ali, resident of G-9, said that people of various sectors come to weekly bazaar of Peshawar Morr to purchase items of daily use but facing severe life risk by crossing the busy Kashmir Highway.