RAWALPINDI-Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant being set up to help ailing segments of the society sought immediate funding for smooth execution of the project.

Medical Superintendent Dr Nasir Mehmood on Wednesday said that over 90 per cent construction work of the RIUKT project had been completed despite financial constraints.

The Rs2.25 billion project inaugurated in August 2012 at Shamsabad requires Rs530 million more funds to make functional the Emergency, Outdoor Patients and Dialysis departments at the institute, he said.

Dr Nasir said that a summary for the provision of funds, Rs300 million for building site and Rs230 million for purchase of equipment, has been sent to the health department, adding that if government provides funds in the next financial quarter, the facility of emergency, dialysis and OPD could become functional within three months.

He said that after completion of the 600-bed hospital, people will avail the latest health facilities for liver and stomach related diseases, adding that Rs1.5 billion had been spent while the cost of the project had been increased due to delay in its completion.

He said that the project was supposed to complete by January 2014 but due to the previous government policy to construct Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus project in 2014 and then the Orange Line project in Lahore, the provincial government had stopped funds for the project.