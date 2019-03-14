Share:

DI KHAN : The incidents of target killing, kidnapping and terrorist acts continue in the district as two more persons were killed and one critically injured by terrorists during a bid to kidnap son of a Tehsildar from suburbs of the city.

University police quoting Tehsildar Haq Nawaz said that six terrorists wearing masks came on three motorbikes to his home late Tuesday night and knocked at door, adding that as soon as his son Ansar Abbas opened the door they tried to kidnap him while stating that they were officials of CTD and taking him for inquiry in a case.

Ansar resisted kidnapping attempt and in exchange of arguments, Haq Nawaz, his two brothers Ghulam Qasim and Shah Nawaz came out of house to rescue Ansar Abbas upon which the terrorists opened firing at them injuring Ghulam Qasim, Shah Nawaz and Haq Nawaz and fled from the scene.

The injured were rushed to the hospital but Ghulam Qasim succumbed to injuries on the way while Shah Nawaz died late night.

University Police registered a case against six unknown assailants under ATC and other criminal sections and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of the two deceased was offered and they were buried in their native town.

The patwaris on Wednesday boycotted the proceedings of Tehsil office against the killing and incident of kidnapping.

It is to mention here that on March 12 Senate Standing Committee on Interior expressed concern over the killing of around dozens of people in the district in the last two months.

The Committee Chairman Senator Rehman Malik directed KP police to take pragmatic measures and bring the target killing to an end in the district.