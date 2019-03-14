Share:

LALA MUSA - Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul on Wednesday said that his country would open a consulate in Lahore to facilitate the business community.

He said that a number of Turkish companies were already working in Pakistan and there was potential further increase trade volume between the two countries.

He was speaking here at a meeting of businessmen and industrialists during his visit to the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI).

The envoy on the occasion invited the fan manufacturing companies of Gujrat to participate in upcoming exhibition in Turkey. He said the Turkish government has an easy procedure for providing visa to the Pakistani community.

Those holding visas of the European countries, the United Kingdom and the United States could easily get e-visa of Turkey, he added.

The Ambassador said that Turkey and Pakistan had brotherly ties. His country stood with Pakistan during his stand-off with India and President Erdogan was the first international leader who called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and assured his country’s full support, he added.