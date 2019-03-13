Share:

Lahore - Punjab Human Rights and Minority Affairs Minister Ijaz Alam said the Punjab government is determined to build a society based on principles of social and economic justice and for this collaboration of UNDP would be helpful to achieve the goals of Human Rights Department. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review proposal of United Nations Development Program for working together with HR department on Wednesday. UNDP team of briefed to the minister that UNDP already being working with federal and other provinces and willing to work with the department.