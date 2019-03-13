Share:

Lahore -US Consul General Colleen Crenwelge inaugurated a new state-of-the-art, US-funded Smart Grid Integration Testing Lab at Wapda House on Wednesday. The lab will allow the Pakistan Information Technology Company (PITC) to monitor electricity consumption through smart meters and a single software system, which will improve access to reliable, affordable electricity for everyone. “The new lab will help PITC and distribution companies monitor consumers’ real-time electricity needs, ensure electricity is delivered where and when it is needed, and guarantee that electricity bills are accurate and fair,” Consul General Crenwelge said.