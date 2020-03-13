Share:

ISLAMABAD- First batch of 30 engineering professionals of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Friday completed their training on Digital Radio Migration (DRM) technology arranged here at the Pakistan Broadcasting Academy.

A five-day workshop titled “Digital Radio Migration Plan” was attended by radio engineers from across the country. They would now serve as “torch bearers for implementation of the digitisation project,” a press release said.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the workshop, PBC Director Engineering Kamran Saeed informed the audience that the plan was to be executed at a total estimated cost of Rs4,129.882 million over the next five to seven years.

Kamran Saeed along with two DRM certified and foreign qualified PBC Engineers Ghulam Mujadid and Yasir Mustafa is spearheading the entire planning for the proposed Digital Radio Migration Policy under the direct supervision of Director General, Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan.

He said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has sought details about the one thousand kilowatt Digital Transmitting station to be established at Fort Monroe in district Dera Ghazi Khan to take up the matter with Chief Minister Punjab about early acquisition of land for the project.

PBC Director Administration Mahmood-ul-Hassan Akhtar expressed the resolve to materialise Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of promoting digitisation in the country in each and every sector including Radio Pakistan to meet the upcoming challenges in the broadcasting arena.