ISLAMABAD-Researchers from the University of the Basque Country examined 23 sites of known Stone Age graphics crossing the border between northern Spain and France. For a long time it was thought there were only six sites with Stone Age art in the Basque region but in recent years archaeologists have discovered 17 new caves. These discoveries helped ‘fill a void’ in what experts expected to find for such an important palaeolithic population area, says lead author Blanca Ochoa. The most prominent new discovery is the Danbolinzulo cave, featuring’homogeneity of the motifs, which comprise five ibex, two horses and a possible anthropomorph, along with several unidentified figures’.

The drawings were from the pre-Magdalenian period, from between 20,000 and 40,000 years ago. They cross the boundary of two distinct artistic traditions - fitting within a ‘pivotal position’ between Cantabrian-Iberian and French/continental art styles. The cave the newly discovered art lies within sits on the slopes of Mount Ertxina near the town of Zestoa in northern Spain.