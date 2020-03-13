Share:

ISLAMABAD-Arij Fatyma is a beautiful Pakistani actress and model. She started her career as a commercial model and appeared in several advertisements. She got married for the first time to a businessman Faraz Khan in 2014, but they ended up in divorce the same year. She got married for the second time in 2017 to an American-based Pakistani physician, Ozair Ali. It was an arranged marriage, but they are so in love with each other. Arij and Ozair are living a happily married life in the U.S. Arij Fatyma is an active social media user. She keeps on posting her pictures on Instagram for her fans and followers. Recently, she posted a picture that went viral over the internet. She is going to be a mother soon. Arij shared her first baby bump picture, and we are so in love with it. She looks stunningly gorgeous with all the natural glow of pregnancy.