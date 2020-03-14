Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar went to the residence of Wing Commander Noman Akram who got martyrdom in a plane crash and extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with his family members including Brig.(R) Muhammad Akram father of Noman Akram, brother Salman Akram and his son Talha.

Usman Buzdar offered Fateha for the departed soul and paid tributes to the great sacrifice of Wing Commander Noman Akram saying that it was our faith that “martyrs are always alive.”

Wing Commander Noman Akram was brave and courageous son of the soil and would always be remembered in history. Usman Buzdar said that he saluted the brave son who sacrificed his life while discharging his duties. Wing Commander Noman Akram was the hero of the nation, he added.

Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command Lahore Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia, Provincial Minister Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah and Commissioner Lahore were also present on the occasion.

CM vows to resolve problems of nurses

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar listened to problems of nurses and assured them of solving their issues after visiting Corona Management Centre established in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on Friday.

Usman Buzdar gave necessary instructions regarding the appointment of nurses to Provincial Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, the secretary Specialization Healthcare and Medical Education and officers concerned.

The Chief Minister announced to appoint 136 nurses at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and nurses thanked the Chief Minister for taking personal interests for the solution of their problems.

CM’s message on culture day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day has said that affection, peace, brotherhood, unity and harmony are the prominent features of the culture of the Punjab and Punjab culture enjoys unique identity at the international level.

The purpose to observe the Punjab Culture Day is to highlight different facets of Punjab culture.

He said that only those nations moved forward who remained attached with their culture and the land of Punjab was filled with hospitality, love and affection. He said that colourful events would be observed at divisional and district level on Punjab Culture Day and this day would be celebrated every year on March 14.

CM condoles death of journalist

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Zahid Rana, a senior journalist.

In his condolence message on Friday, the Chief Minister prayed that May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage and strengthen to the family to bear this loss with equanimity.