Jubilee Life, HabibMetro Bank collaborate for Bancatakaful products

LAHORE -: Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited and Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited recently entered into a distribution alliance for Jubilee Life’s Window Takaful products to bring ease of access to innovative products as part of delivering an unparalleled level of customer service. Javed Ahmed, MD & CEO, Jubilee Life Insurance, Mohsin Ali Nathani, President and CEO, HabibMetro Bank along with other senior representatives of the company attended the signing ceremony. This strategic alliance among the leaders of the financial arena is expected to play a vital role in developing a very strong mutually beneficial business relationship between HabibMetro Bank and Jubilee Life Insurance. As a result, the end benefit will trickle down to the consumers who have placed their trust and faith in these organisations.

Speaking at the occasion, Javed Ahmed, MD & CEO, Jubilee Life Insurance, said, ‘Bancatakaful is the commencement of a new chapter in the Shariah compliant market and a means of strategically penetrating through the industry which has witnessed prodigious growth in Pakistan; penetration is the foremost benefit that the insurance carriers gain out of a Bancassurance alliance. We appreciate the success of our current Bancassurance relationship with HabibMetro Bank and this Bancatakaful partnership will reinforce the alliance and provide us with an additional opportunity to expand our product portfolio. Through this partnership, we intend to offer banking clients our custom designed Bancatakaful solutions without compromising on their religious values.”

Taking the opportunity, President and CEO of HabibMetro Bank Mohsin Nathani emphasised the importance of Takaful (shariah compliant alternate to insurance) in the growth of the Islamic finance industry. He said, “Joining hands with one of the leading life insurance companies in Pakistan is another step towards the expansion of our product portfolio, which also aims to cater the broader financial needs of the HMB customers. With the continued support of our business partners, we hope to add maximum value to our customers’ wealth management solutions and extend our Shariah-compliant product base for our Islamic segment.”

K-Electric, city administration join hands to restore Ibn-e-Insha Park to its former glory

KARACHI -: Ibn-e-Insha Park in Nazimabad has been reopened for the public after years of neglect, with a completely new look. K-Electric, with the collaboration and support of UC-47 cleared more than 26 tons of garbage from the derelict park and its surroundings in Paposh Nagar and restored it to its former glory. Nearly 150 saplings have also been planted by the power utility to enhance the beauty of the park. Earlier, spreading awareness among the area-residents of Gulshan-e-Hadeed, a cleanliness operation was also conducted in the same vicinity by K-Electric and garbage was removed from the streets, markets and roads. Karachi faces a scarcity of playgrounds and parks, therefore this initiative for the restoration of parks, has been taken up to provide healthy outlets for the citizens of Karachi. Apprising utilities efforts area MPA, Abbas Jafri said, “K-Electric has been making excellent developmental efforts for Karachi and local residents are happy with this recent initiative.”

BACP conducts seminar in collaboration with LCCI

LAHORE - Business Association for Cooperation with Pakistan (BACP) conducted a seminar ‘How to do Safe Business with Russia’ in coordination with LCCI. It was attended by Irfan Ali Sheikh, president LCCI, Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, vice president LCCI, and a number of businessmen and entrepreneurs from a wide array of fields. Mr Habib, honorary counsel for Russian Federation, attended the seminar as the chief guest.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan wins award

LAHORE - Hutchison Ports Pakistan has been acknowledged as the ‘Port/Container Terminal of the Year – South Asia 2020’ Award. The ceremony was held recently as part of the Global Port Forum Award 2020. Muhammad Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economics and Trade of UAE, presented the award to Eric NG, Business Director – Middle East and Africa, Hutchison Ports.

Tecno finally uncovers name of its upcoming model, Camon 15

LAHORE - A global premier smartphone brand,TECNO has finally unfolded the name of its much-awaited flagship phone, Camon 15. The upcoming phone is the continuity of the most popular Camon series. The creative posters by the brand, making rounds on social media, indicate that Camon 15 will feature a night photography mode. The ‘night shot mode’ is the major highlight of this upcoming smartphone as this feature is specifically designed to improve images shot in low-intensity light. The upcoming phone is equipped with several innovative features and specs. The most glaring features of Camon 15 predicted so far is its high megapixel camera, night photography mode, bigger screen, spacious memory, and a pop-up camera.

TDAP organises 5th episode of NETP at Sukkur

KARACHI - TDAP organised 5th episode of National Exporters Training Programme (NETP) at Sukkur in collaboration with Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Larkana Chambers of Commerce & Industry on 12th March, 2020. The objective of this programme was to train potential and new exporters in order to become successful exporters. Naseer Ahmed Arian, ex-vice president Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, presented welcome remarks. Riaz Ahmad Sheikh, director general TDAP, highlighted the role of TDAP and briefed the participants about the National Exporters Training Programme (NETP) and share that this program kicked-off from Karachi and would be continued in all major cities of Pakistan. Abdul Hakeem, representative from State Bank of Pakistan, presented export financing schemes of SBP for facilitation of exporters.

Asif Ghumro, representative from Custom – Sukkur, addressed the custom related trade queries.

Kaleemullah, senior vice president of Khairpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Mujeebullah Memon, a successful dates exporter, thanked TDAP on arranging the program and for sharing much needed knowledge and experience on export development.

Ms Afshan Uroos, Assistant Manager, M Junaid Feroz, Assistant Manager, and Rohail Nazir, Assistant Director from TDAP, presented four distinct modules that would help prospective exporters in converting an export inquiry into actual exports. More than 90 manufacturers, traders, women entrepreneurs, new exporters and executive members of Shikarpur, Khairpur and Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry attended the session. The program was concluded with the distribution of ‘certificate of participation’ to all the participants.