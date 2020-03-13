Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-On an intra-court appeal filed by commissioner Bahawalpur, deputy commissioner Rahim Yar Khan and deputy director food Bahawalpur, Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench withdrew permission of inter-district and inter-provincial transportation of wheat and flour from Rahim Yar Khan. However, the bench allowed the same making it conditional with getting permission from the food department.

According to details, a few days ago on an appeal filed by Flour Mills Association Rahim Yar Khan, a divisional bench of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench comprising Mr. Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Mr. Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khuram had granted permission to flour mills of district RY Khan saying they were free to send their wheat and other products made of wheat present in their own stock to other districts and provinces.

However, Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad and Deputy Director Food Bahawalpur Shabbir Ahmed Alavi had filed an intra-court appeal in the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench against this decision of the divisional bench.

Advancing arguments on behalf of appealants, Assistant Advocate General Punjab Jam Abdul Malik took the stance that all flour mills of Rahim Yar Khan were getting their official quota of wheat from the food department on daily basis. So the Department of Food should be given access to examine private wheat reserves of these flour mills and inter-provincial and inter-district movement of wheat and wheat products by these flour mills should be made conditional with the permission by the Food Department so that the Flour Mill owners could only use their private wheat reserves for sending them to other districts and provinces.

On which the divisional bench of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench consisting of Mr. Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar and Mr. Justice Sadiq Mahmood Khurram had made conditional the inter-district and inter-provincial movement of wheat and flour by the flour mills of Rahim Yar Khan District with permits issued by the Food Deparment. The court also ordered the Food Department to extend full cooperation with the owners of the flour mills in this regard.