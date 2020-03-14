Share:

KARACHI - A local court on Friday granted one-day physical remand of builder Javed and his alleged accomplice Mohammad Younas in Karachi building collapse case.

According to details, both the suspects were produced before the court.

Earlier, prime suspect in Rizvia building collapse incident, Javed was shifted to Karachi after the security personnel arrested him and his ‘facilitator’ Mohammad Younas from Punjab.

Javed was repairing building’s pillar with Younas at the time of the mishap.

The builder sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital from where he escaped.

The police officers told that Javed was blind due to which he always kept Younas by his side.

It is to be mentioned here that 26 people had lost their lives as a four-storey residential building caved in when the builder was constructing its fifth floor.

Over 1,500 buildings in the provincial capital have been declared dangerous by the government.

In December 2019, a six-storey dilapidated building located at the Old Haji Camp Timber Market in Karachi had come crashing down.

Similarly in February 2019, a three-story residential building had collapsed in city’s Jafar-e-Tayyar area. Three persons, including a woman, had lost their lives in the incident.

Residents protesting against building collapse arrested

Protest by residents of the Rizvia Society against the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Friday resulted in several arrests.

The residents were protesting against the collapse of a building in Rizvia Society, which had resulted in the deaths of 27 people.

Four people approached the city court, seeking bails after being arrested for participating in the protest.

A large number of society’s residents were present outside the court on the occasion.

The residents claimed that some young men had called others out for a peaceful protest.

Police had booked all individuals under the Loudspeaker Act.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Raja Azhar interfered and secured bails for the detained youths, residents further revealed.

The residents pleaded to the authorities for a swift action against the builders and decried the arrests of protesters demanding justice.