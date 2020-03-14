Share:

A country can only revolutionize its medical spheres if the fundamental are in place. Unfortunately, Pakistan cannot pride itself on an unparalleled health system. Hospital are scanty, cases are unreported and people, if willing, lack the ultimate know how of the organ donation. One organ donated can save up to eight lives, and if the sane person volunteers to donate tissues and eyes, the donor can make lives better for up to 50 people.

The possibility of organ is trafficking and the not knowing where one’s organ is going mentally makes this process all the more moot in near future. Pakistan ranks among the nations, which records the lowest number of organ donation offering little chance to thousands of needy people to succeed in their struggle for survival. In Pakistan, every year there is a need of 25,000 kidneys, 100,000 livers, 7000 hearts, 2 thousand pancreas and as many lungs for its ailing population. Thus, the need for deceased organ failure became more pivotal and binding. In Pakistan, thousands of patient wait every year for organ donations, but for the overwhelming majority, the wait is in vain. The transplantation of human organs and Tissues Act was passes on 2010, and there has been across the board consensuses among the medical practitioners and religious scholars that once a patient has been declared brain dead, the donation of his/her organs and tissues is not only allowed but is also regarded as constituting a noble act.

The media have to rise above the commercial interests and create awareness on the issue free of cost. Despite having the framework in place, Pakistan has so far not managed to change the societal mindset regarding the donations of organs. The medical and religious communities need to ensure that they are contributing to the goal.

HADIA AZIZ,

Islamabad.