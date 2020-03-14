Share:

KHAIRPUR - A drug peddler on Friday was handed down life imprisonment besides fine of Rs100000.

According to details, Special Judge Model Court Gull Zamir Solangi, while announcing the judgment in a narcotics case, gave life imprisonment to Muhammad Younis s/o Manthar Ali Noorani and also imposed fine of Rs100000/ on him.

The accused was arrested by the personnel of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Sukkur in a raid conducted on a safe haven on the National Highway near Noor CNG Gambat on December 11, 2016.

The ANF had claimed it had recovered 20kg of Chars from his motorcycle. Later, the convict was sent to the Central Jail.