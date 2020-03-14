Share:

As we all know that Karachi is the biggest and most developed city of Pakistan, known as the “city of light” but if we take a look on the education system, it will be a surprise. Karachi is the most popular city of Pakistan but the high schools, colleges, universities are full of students but their education management is not up to the mark. Students cheat during their exams and mostly the students are labourers because their parents cannot afford the money to send them to school. Karachi’s education is also very expensive. Schools are full of students but they are not teaching properly. I would like to say to the Chief Minister of Sindh to take a look towards the education system.

MARIA YAQOOB,

Karachi.