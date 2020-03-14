Share:

SKARDU - The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Friday decided to close all education institutions till 31 March due to threats of Corona virus spread. As a precautionary and preventive measure all public and private schools, universities, campuses and all tuition centers will be closed till 31 March in Gilgit Baltistan. In this regard a notification has been issued by the Home department G B today. The notification says that all scheduled examinations under FBISE Islamabad has been postponed and the new schedule for examinations will be announced later. The health department officials have advised people to adopt precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary visiting hospitals, shaking hands with flu patients, wearing masks and limited public gatherings.