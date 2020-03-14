Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly (SA) on Friday suspended its all businesses to offer prayers for the departed soul of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Shahnaz Ansari, who was shot dead in Naushero Feroze recently.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani had convened the assembly’s session at 10 am on Friday, but as per tradition of the assembly, no other agenda except recitation from the holy Quran and prayer for the deceased MPA were taken up in the very first sitting after the MPA’s death.

Members of all the parties prayed to Allah (The Almighty) to give their colleague Shahnaz highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus and give patience to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. After the prayer, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla presented a motion to suspend all the business. The same business would be taken up in the next sitting scheduled for March 27.