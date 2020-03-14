Share:

Gujranwala - Anti-corruption teams have arrested four government officials for involvement in corruption and fraud. Reportedly, a citizen Tanvir Ahmed complained to anti-corruption department that Patwari Ejaz Akbar was demanding bribe for issuance of property documents, another citizen Muhammad Akram complained that Patwari Khalid Yousaf was involved in fraud by tempering of record. After approval from the competent authority anti-corruption teams conducted raids and arrested both the patwaris. Meanwhile, two union council secretaries including Gulrez and Shahbaz have been arrested by anti-corruption establishment for their involvement in issuance of bogus divorce certificates.