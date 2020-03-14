Share:

Gujranwala - Punjab Highway Patrol Police have recovered illegal arms and arrested four persons during surveillance on roads. SP Shujaat Ali Rana said that to control crimes on highways, patrolling police have set up many checkposts in different parts of the region and during search operation police teams recovered one pistol at Pipli Wala Checkpost.

, one Kalashnikov in Mandi Bahauddin, one pistol on Jamke Cheema Checkpost while one bottle liquor was recovered at Artali Virkan Checkpost. All the accused were arrested on the spot.