LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has advised the opposition not to waste its energies and relax till year 2023. The opposition parties are not adhering to public but their personal agenda.

“We will not budge even an inch from the principled stand of accountability. Past rulers had been watching their own interests instead of the poor and common man. Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular political leader of Pakistan.

There is no need to be worried about coronavirus as this virus can be avoided by following precautionary/safety measures,” he expressed these views in his meeting with Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and Dr. Akhtar Malik, and Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab’s Vice Chairman Waseem Ramey at Governor House Lahore as well as in his twitter message regarding coronavirus.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that government has no danger from opposition’s moves as people of Pakistan are stood by the government and PTI has mandate to govern for five years. Prime Minister is removing all bottle necks in the process of provision of relief to the people.

“We will ensure protection to people’s health and provide them all basic facilities. Country is moving in the right direction due to successful economic policies of the government.

The government’s economic and social policies are centric towards public welfare,” he added.

In his video message regarding coronavirus, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that coronavirus has become a big threat and challenge for the entire world, however, people are not need to be worried and follow precautionary and safety measures to avoid coronavirus.

In order to protect from coronavirus, shaking hands and embracing should be avoided; cleanliness must be ensured; wash hands frequently; and avoid public and crowded places.