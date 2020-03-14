Share:

KARACHI - Ibn-e-Insha Park in Nazimabad has been reopened for the public after years of neglect, giving a completely new look.

K-Electric, in collaboration with the UC-47, cleared more than 26 tonnes of garbage from the derelict park and its surroundings in Paposh Nagar and restored it to its former glory.

Nearly 150 saplings have also been planted by the power utility to enhance the beauty of the park.

Earlier, in order to spread awareness among residents of Gulshan-e-Hadeed, a cleanliness drive was also launched in the same vicinity by the K-Electric and the garbage was removed from the streets, markets and roads. The initiative has been taken to provide entertainment-starved people of the provincial capital, a venue for recreation.

Briefing about the KE’s efforts, MPA Abbas Jafri said, “K-Electric has been making excellent efforts for the development of the port city for quite some time now and the locals are happy with this recent initiative.”