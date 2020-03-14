Share:

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Friday said that the United States should end its "illegal" presence in the region.

"The U.S. cannot blame others for the consequences of its illegal presence in Iraq," Mousavi made the remarks in a reaction to the U.S. claims blaming others for a recent attack on its military base in Iraq.

"Instead of making dangerous moves and baseless accusations, Mr. (Donald) Trump should thoroughly review the presence and behavior of his forces in the region," he said.

A rocket attack on Wednesday hit a military base housing U.S. troops near the capital Baghdad. The attack against Taji military camp killed three members of the U.S.-led coalition, including two Americans and one Briton.

In retaliation, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed in a statement on Friday that the coalition forces carried out overnight airstrikes on military bases housing Iraqi paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.